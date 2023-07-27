Yoon pays respects to fallen soldiers at U.N. cemetery in Busan

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan on Thursday where he paid tribute to fallen soldiers and marked the 70th anniversary of the armistice agreement that ended fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Yoon was accompanied by first lady Kim Keon Hee and visiting dignitaries from countries that fought alongside South Korea under the U.N. flag, including New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro, Luxembourgish Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Australian Minister for Veterans' Affairs Matt Keogh and French Secretary of State for Veterans and Remembrance Patricia Miralles.

Yoon paid his respects in front of a Luxembourgish flag installed inside the cemetery before making stops in front of the New Zealand Memorial and the grave site of British troops.

Together with the foreign delegates, Yoon and the first lady also placed a wreath and offered a silent prayer in front of the U.N. Forces Monument.

The presidential office said this was the first time a sitting president paid tribute at the monument built in 1978 to honor the U.N. troops killed during the war.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) bows in tribute after placing a wreath in front of the U.N. Forces Monument at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in the southeastern city of Busan on July 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

