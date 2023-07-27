S. Korean Bond Yields on July 27, 2023
All News 16:44 July 27, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.506 3.524 -1.8
2-year TB 3.627 3.669 -4.2
3-year TB 3.587 3.627 -4.0
10-year TB 3.637 3.658 -2.1
2-year MSB 3.644 3.679 -3.5
3-year CB (AA-) 4.374 4.413 -3.9
91-day CD 3.740 3.750 -1.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' synergy will be powerful when reunited, says member Jungkook
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
Defense chiefs of N. Korea, Russia hold talks in Pyongyang: TASS
-
(LEAD) Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations
-
Police reveal identity of fatal stabbing rampage suspect
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary
-
This year's monsoon season ends after 3rd-heaviest rainfall on record