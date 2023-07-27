SK reit to raise 330 bln won via stock offering
All News 16:50 July 27, 2023
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- SK reit Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 330 billion won(US$258.3 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 73.57 million common shares at a price of 4,485 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm's shareholders.
(END)
