Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Woori Financial Group's Q2 net profit down over 32 pct on-year

All News 17:02 July 27, 2023

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean financial holding firm Woori Financial Group Inc. said Thursday its net profit sank 32.3 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier.

Net profit for the three months ended in June dropped to 625 billion won (US$489 million) from 923 billion won during the same period of last year, the financial group said in a statement.

Woori Financial said its interest income rose 3.7 percent on-year in the second quarter to 2.19 trillion won thanks to an increase in corporate loans but its non-interest income shrank 30.3 percent on-year to 279 billion won due to market volatility.

The group also reported the amount of provisions to cover risky loans jumped 68 percent in the second quarter from a year ago.

Flagship Woori Bank registered a net profit of 610 billion won, down 29.2 percent from the previous quarter.

Woori Financial Group's Q2 net profit down over 32 pct on-year - 1

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Woori Financial #Q2 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!