S. Korea to face Bahrain, Thailand, Kuwait in three-peat bid at Asian football tourney

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- In pursuit of their third straight gold medal, South Korea will face Bahrain, Thailand and Kuwait in the group stage of the Asian Games men's football tournament this fall.

The draw for the competition took place in the Asian Games host city of Hangzhou, China, on Thursday. South Korea ended up in Group E with the three other countries.

There will be 23 nations divided into six nations. Groups A, B, C, E and F will have four teams each, and Group D will have three nations.



Members of the South Korean men's Asian Games football team prepare for the start of a training session at the National Football Center in Paju, northwest of Seoul, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

The top two teams from each group, plus four best runners-up, will advance to the knockout stage.

South Korea won the men's football gold medal at the Asian Games in 2014 and 2018. The Hangzhou competition was postponed by one year from 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Korea will also participate in the competition. They are in Group F with Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan and Chinese Taipei.

At the Asian Games, the men's football competition is limited to players under 23, with the exception of three overage spots granted to each team. For the Hangzhou event, the age limit has been pushed up to 24 to account for the one-year postponement.

In the women's football tournament, South Korea will play Hong Kong, the Philippines and Myanmar in Group E.

There will be 17 teams in the women's event: three teams each in Groups A, B and C, and four teams each in Groups D and E.



Members of the South Korean men's Asian Games football team participate in a training session at the National Football Center in Paju, northwest of Seoul, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

The five group winners and the three best runners-up will move on to the quarterfinals.

North Korea will play out of Group C against Singapore and Cambodia.

The Asian Games will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8. Football tournaments usually kick off prior to the opening ceremony because of scheduling crunch. The men's football competition will begin Sept. 19.



Hwang Sun-hong, head coach of the South Korean men's Asian Games football team, speaks with reporters before a training session at the National Football Center in Paju, northwest of Seoul, on July 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

