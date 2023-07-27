Defense secretary highlights 'cost' of Korean War, strong alliance with S. Korea on 70th anniversary

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called on all Americans to remember the cost of the Korean War, commemorating the end of the Korean War that ended 70 years ago Thursday.

He also stressed the "ironclad alliance" between the United States and South Korea has remained strong since and will continue to do so.

"All Americans should remember the terrible cost of the Korean War and the valor of those who fought against aggression, facing fierce adversaries, harsh terrain and pitiless conditions," Austin said in a released statement, noting more than 36,000 U.S. service members were killed in action during the 1950-53 war, "along with hundreds of thousands more" from South Korea and partner nations serving in the United Nations Command.

"Even today, some 7,000 American service members from this war remain unaccounted for. We have a solemn duty to continue looking for answers for American families whose loved ones still remain missing in action seven decades on," he added.



U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin answers questions during a joint news conference after his talks with South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup at the defense ministry in Seoul on Jan. 31, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

The U.S. and 15 other countries, including Britain, Canada and France, had sent troops to Korea to help defend South Korea from North Korea's invasion.

The war ended with an armistice agreement signed on July 27, 1953, leaving the divided Koreas at war to date, technically.

Still, the armistice has brought "free peoples one step nearer to their goal of a world at peace," Austin insisted, quoting late former President Dwight Eisenhower, who had announced the signing of the Korean armistice.

"During each of my three visits to the Republic of Korea as Secretary of Defense, I have seen firsthand its thriving democracy, dynamic economy and innovative minds in action -- all a living testament to the shared sacrifices of families in both of our countries," Austin said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

"Seventy years after the signing of the armistice, and the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that followed soon after, our ironclad alliance is stronger than ever. In the words of our alliance motto, 'We go together' -- and we will continue to do so, shoulder to shoulder," he added.

The U.S. currently maintains some 28,500 troops in South Korea. The U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty was signed Oct. 3, 1953.

