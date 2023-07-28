Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Industrial output edges up 0.1 pct in June on robust service sector

All News 08:00 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output edged up 0.1 percent in June from a month earlier on the back of the strong service sector, data showed Friday, with retail sales and facility investment gaining ground as well.

But the latest growth slowed from a 1.1 percent on-month rise tallied in May, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, moved up 1 percent over the period.

Facility investment advanced 0.2 percent on-month, the data also showed.

Industrial output edges up 0.1 pct in June on robust service sector - 1

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#industrial output #retail sales
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!