(LEAD) Industrial output, consumption, investment rise for 2nd month in June
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output, private spending and investment rose for a second consecutive month in June amid an economic slowdown, data showed Friday.
The country's industrial output increased 0.1 percent in June from a month earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
But the June growth slowed from a 1.1 percent on-month rise tallied in May.
The output in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries decreased 1 percent due to a slump in the automobile industry, which fell 12.9 percent.
The decrease, however, was limited on the back of increased output in the semiconductor industry, the backbone of Asia's No. 4 economy, which increased 3.6 percent, the data showed.
The service output added 0.5 percent on-month in June on the back of the finance and insurance sector, although the health care and social welfare sector saw its output fall 1.4 percent.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, increased 1 percent over the period, as people spent more on durable goods, including eco-friendly automobiles, with the segment rising 4.7 percent.
Facility investment also climbed 0.2 percent on gains in the automobile sector, according to the data.
