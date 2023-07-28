(LEAD) Industrial output, consumption, investment rise for 2nd month in June

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with details throughout)

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output, private spending and investment rose for a second consecutive month in June amid an economic slowdown, data showed Friday.

The country's industrial output increased 0.1 percent in June from a month earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

But the June growth slowed from a 1.1 percent on-month rise tallied in May.

The output in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries decreased 1 percent due to a slump in the automobile industry, which fell 12.9 percent.

The decrease, however, was limited on the back of increased output in the semiconductor industry, the backbone of Asia's No. 4 economy, which increased 3.6 percent, the data showed.

The service output added 0.5 percent on-month in June on the back of the finance and insurance sector, although the health care and social welfare sector saw its output fall 1.4 percent.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, increased 1 percent over the period, as people spent more on durable goods, including eco-friendly automobiles, with the segment rising 4.7 percent.

Facility investment also climbed 0.2 percent on gains in the automobile sector, according to the data.



