Hyundai Glovis Q2 net profit down 4.7 pct to 290.7 bln won
All News 08:42 July 28, 2023
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 290.7 billion won (US$227.5 million), down 4.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 412.6 billion won, down 8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 4.8 percent to 6.53 trillion won.
The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 290.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
N. Korea holds military parade to mark armistice anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader greets Russian, Chinese delegates on occasion of armistice anniversary
-
S. Korea stresses arms trade with N. Korea illegal amid Pyongyang-Moscow defense talks
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea stands on 'blood-stained uniforms' of U.N. troops