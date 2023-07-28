Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 July 28, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/25 Sunny 60
Incheon 32/25 Sunny 60
Suwon 34/24 Sunny 60
Cheongju 35/25 Sunny 70
Daejeon 34/24 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 34/23 Sunny 60
Gangneung 35/26 Sunny 0
Jeonju 34/24 Sunny 60
Gwangju 34/25 Sunny 20
Jeju 33/27 Rain 20
Daegu 35/25 Sunny 60
Busan 32/26 Cloudy 20
(END)
