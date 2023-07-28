SK Innovation swings to red in Q2

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 120.4 billion won (US$93.9 million), turning from a profit of 1.33 trillion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 106.8 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 2.32 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 5.9 percent to 18.72 trillion won.

The loss was 10.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

