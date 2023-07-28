Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Innovation swings to red in Q2

All News 09:16 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 120.4 billion won (US$93.9 million), turning from a profit of 1.33 trillion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 106.8 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 2.32 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 5.9 percent to 18.72 trillion won.

The loss was 10.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!