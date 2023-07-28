Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cigarette sales in S. Korea slightly down in H1

All News 10:00 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Sales of cigarettes in South Korea moved down 0.6 percent on-year in the January-June period, data showed Friday.

South Korean smokers purchased 1.77 billion 20-cigarette packs in the first half, falling from 17.8 billion packs posted a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Heat-not-burn tobacco products took up 16.5 percent of the market, advancing from 14.8 percent posted for all of 2022.

Meanwhile, the government collected 5.7 trillion won (US$4.4 billion) in taxes from cigarette sales in the first half, down 0.4 percent from the previous year.

As of 2021, the smoking rate among Korean men aged 19 or older had reached 31.3 percent, according to health authorities. The figure for all adults came to 19.3 percent.

This undated file photo shows cigarette packs displayed at a store. (Yonhap)

This undated file photo shows cigarette packs displayed at a store. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#cigarette #tax
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!