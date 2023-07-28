(2nd LD) Yoon names new chief of state broadcasting watchdog

(ATTN: UPDATES with rival parties' response in last 5 paras)

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday nominated Lee Dong-kwan, his special adviser for external relations, as the new chief of the Korea Communications Commission, the state broadcasting watchdog, his office said.

If appointed, Lee will replace Han Sang-hyuk, who was dismissed by Yoon in May after being indicted by prosecutors on charges of involvement in giving low scores to right-wing cable channel TV Chosun during the process of renewing its broadcasting license in 2020.

Lee served as senior presidential secretary for press affairs under the Lee Myung-bak administration. His nomination, which had been rumored for months, was objected by the main opposition Democratic Party over allegations he exercised undue influence in personnel affairs at state broadcaster KBS during his time as senior presidential secretary.

He also came under attack over separate allegations that his son bullied a fellow student in high school in 2011.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential office, Lee vowed to focus on restoring a "fair media ecosystem" and creating an environment where information is distributed freely in the face of challenges to liberal democratic systems, including what he called the "war against fake news."

"I am thinking to do my best to help South Korea become a global media industry power through bold regulatory innovations and policy assistance," he said.

"I believe that the Republic of Korea should not only have public broadcasters like BBC International or Japan's NHK World, which are internationally trusted and recognized, but also produce major content distribution companies like Netflix," he said, adding it is an issue directly connected to the country's future, with no room for partisan disputes.

Lee's appointment is required to go through a parliamentary confirmation hearing.

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) opposed the decision and urged Yoon to withdraw the nomination, accusing Lee of being unfit for the job for various reasons.

"It is not too late for the president to wake up from a dream of creating the 'President Yoon Suk Yeol empire' in which all news articles praising him are covered all over," Rep. Lee Jae-myung, DP leader, told reporters.

The DP leader also raised allegations that the nominee unfairly interfered with personnel affairs at the state broadcaster KBS, and also mentioned that his wife accepted bribery, and his son bullied a fellow student in high school in 2011.

On the other hand, the ruling People Power Party (PPP) welcomed the nomination, saying that Lee is fit for the job and will be instrumental in restoring trust in media.

"I believe it is a critical time to have the momentum and expertise needed to elevate our broadcasting to the level of people's expectations," the PPP's leader Kim Gi-hyeon told reporters, adding that the allegations brought by the DP can be verified during the confirmation hearing.



Lee Dong-kwan, the nominee for chief of the Korea Communications Commission, speaks to reporters at the presidential office in Seoul on July 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

