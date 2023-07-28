N. Korea showcases ICBMs at military parade attended by Kim Jong-un on armistice anniv.
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a nighttime military parade in Pyongyang earlier this week to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War, state media said Friday.
With senior delegations from China and Russia present, Kim took to the reviewing stand to observe the military parade held in Kim Il Sung Square late Thursday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The Korean War ended with the Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953. But the North claimed victory in what it calls the Great Fatherland Liberation War, celebrating the date of the armistice signing as Victory Day.
The parade featured Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and solid-fuel Hwasong-18 ICBMs, with unmanned aerial vehicle flights demonstrated as well.
The recalcitrant regime has used military parades to flaunt its military capabilities by displaying new high-tech weapons. The latest parade, the second in about five months, came amid heightened tensions caused by Pyongyang's continued missile tests.
