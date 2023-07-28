Kumho Tire swings to profits in Q2

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Tire Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 30.3 billion won (US$23.6 million), swinging from a loss of 29.8 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 88.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 12.3 percent to 1 trillion won.

