Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kumho Tire swings to profits in Q2

All News 10:59 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Tire Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 30.3 billion won (US$23.6 million), swinging from a loss of 29.8 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 88.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 12.3 percent to 1 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Kumho Tire
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!