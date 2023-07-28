(profile) Former presidential press secretary tapped to lead state broadcasting watchdog

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Lee Dong-kwan, who was nominated to lead the Korea Communications Commission on Friday, is a former journalist who later served in various communication roles under former President Lee Myung-bak.

In 1985, Lee joined the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper and worked as a correspondent in Tokyo, chief of the political desk and an editorial writer.

Ahead of the 2007 presidential election, he joined the campaign of then presidential candidate Lee Myung-bak as a special communications adviser and went on to be spokesperson for Lee's transition team after his election.

Following the launch of the new administration in February 2008, Lee was named Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson and served in the position for around 18 months.

In August 2009, he was promoted as senior presidential secretary for press affairs. After stepping down the following July during a reshuffle of presidential aides, he returned to work as special presidential adviser for the press.

Lee made a bid for parliament during the general elections in 2016 after registering as a preliminary candidate in a district in Seoul's Seocho Ward.

In 2021, he joined the presidential election campaign team of the now ruling People Power Party to work as chief of a special media communications committee.

Later, he worked as a special adviser on President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team before being appointed special presidential adviser for external relations in May last year.

Lee, 66, holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Seoul National University.



Lee Dong-kwan, the nominee for chief of the Korea Communications Commission, speaks to reporters at the presidential office in Seoul on July 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

