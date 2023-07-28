Teen swimmer reaches 1st semis at swimming worlds
By Yoo Jee-ho
FUKUOKA, Japan, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Lee Eun-ji made it to her first semifinals of the ongoing swimming world championships in Japan on Friday.
Lee finished 14th in the heats for the women's 200-meter backstroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, with a time of 2:11.78. The top 16 swimmers from the heats advanced to the semifinals scheduled for Friday evening at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A.
This was Lee's third individual race in Fukuoka and her first trip to the semifinals. The 17-year-old had earlier been eliminated in the heats in the 50m and 100m backstroke races.
At last year's world championships, Lee competed in the semifinals in all three distances.
Earlier Friday, Kim Young-beom missed out on the semifinals in the men's 100m butterfly, after finishing 31st in the heats at 52.80 seconds.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
N. Korea holds military parade to mark armistice anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader greets Russian, Chinese delegates on occasion of armistice anniversary
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea stands on 'blood-stained uniforms' of U.N. troops
-
S. Korea stresses arms trade with N. Korea illegal amid Pyongyang-Moscow defense talks