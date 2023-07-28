Seoul shares down late Fri. morning on tech losses
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Friday morning, led by top-cap tech losses on profit-taking, amid lingering concerns about continued monetary tightening by major economies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had lost 21.02 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,613.83 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, and has stayed in negative terrain.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to curb inflation.
The move came after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage point Wednesday, and Chair Jerome Powell suggested a further increase at the September meeting depending on data.
Investors are also awaiting the result of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting due Friday.
In Seoul on Friday, market bellwether Samsung Electronics sank 1.67 percent following the previous day's sharp gains.
But smaller rival SK hynix jumped 1.29 percent.
Battery and chemical shares traded mixed.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.37 percent, while LG Chem shed 2.89 percent.
Samsung SDI retreated 0.45 percent, and SK Innovation went down 0.48 percent.
POSCO Holdings grew 0.84 percent, and POSCO Future M added 1.34 percent.
Carmakers rose, with top automaker Hyundai Motor inching up 0.1 percent and Kia surging 1.81 percent.
Among decliners, major bio firm Samsung Biologics lost 0.63 percent on profit-taking, and internet giant Naver decreased 0.95 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,281.85 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 4.15 won from the previous session's close.
