Yoon approves unification minister's appointment

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol approved the appointment of political science professor Kim Yung-ho as unification minister Friday, his office said.

Kim, a professor of political science and diplomacy at Sungshin Women's University, was nominated by Yoon last month to replace Unification Minister Kwon Young-se, who is expected to run in next year's parliamentary elections.

The nominee was not confirmed by the National Assembly as the main opposition Democratic Party refused to adopt a report on his confirmation hearing over what it described as his extreme rightist views on North Korea.

The president can appoint a minister without parliamentary confirmation if the National Assembly refuses to respond to his request for a report by a given deadline.

Unification Minister nominee Kim Yung-ho attends his parliamentary confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on July 21, 2023. (Yonhap)

