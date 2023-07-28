(LEAD) New unification minister receives letter of appointment
(ATTN: UPDATES with minister receiving letter of appointment; CHANGES headline, photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday presented a letter of appointment to new Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho.
Kim, a professor of political science and diplomacy at Sungshin Women's University, was nominated by Yoon last month to replace Unification Minister Kwon Young-se, who is expected to run in next year's parliamentary elections.
The new minister was not confirmed by the National Assembly as the main opposition Democratic Party refused to adopt a report on his confirmation hearing over what it described as his extreme rightist views on North Korea.
The president can appoint a minister without parliamentary confirmation if the National Assembly refuses to respond to his request for a report by a given deadline.
Kim is the 15th Cabinet member of the Yoon administration to be appointed without confirmation.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
N. Korea holds military parade to mark armistice anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea stands on 'blood-stained uniforms' of U.N. troops
-
(LEAD) N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.
-
S. Korea stresses arms trade with N. Korea illegal amid Pyongyang-Moscow defense talks
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader greets Russian, Chinese delegates on occasion of armistice anniversary