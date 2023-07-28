LX International Q2 net income down 68.8 pct to 72.1 bln won
All News 13:25 July 28, 2023
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 72.1 billion won (US$56.4 million), down 68.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 129.2 billion won, down 55.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 31.5 percent to 3.44 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 93.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

