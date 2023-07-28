Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S-1 Q2 net profit up 5.1 pct to 41.1 bln won

All News 14:28 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- S-1 Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 41.1 billion won (US$32.2 million), up 5.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 54.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 53.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 3.7 percent to 648.7 billion won.
