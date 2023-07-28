Hankook Tire & Technology Q2 net income down 56.3 pct to 141.5 bln won

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 141.5 billion won (US$110.9 million), down 56.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 248.2 billion won, up 41.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 11 percent to 2.26 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 178.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)