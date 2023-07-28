Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanmi Pharm. Q2 net income down 8.1 pct to 20.8 bln won

All News 15:15 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm. Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 20.8 billion won (US$16.3 million), down 8.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 33.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 31.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 8.1 percent to 342.7 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 18.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!