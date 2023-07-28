Hanmi Pharm. Q2 net income down 8.1 pct to 20.8 bln won

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm. Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 20.8 billion won (US$16.3 million), down 8.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 33.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 31.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 8.1 percent to 342.7 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 18.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

