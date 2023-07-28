S. Korea, U.S. stage joint air drills with F-35A, F-16 jets
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States staged joint regular air drills involving advanced fighter jets this week to improve combined operational capabilities, Seoul's Air Force said Friday.
The five-day Buddy Squadron exercise began Monday at the 17th Fighter Wing in Cheongju, 112 kilometers south of Seoul, involving some 10 aircraft, including South Korean F-35A stealth fighters and U.S. F-16s, according to the armed service.
It marked the first time for South Korean F-35As to be mobilized for the drills.
During the exercise period, the two sides staged live-fire drills with GBU-31 Joint Direct Attack Munitions over the Yellow Sea to enhance combined capabilities in precision strikes, the Air Force said.
"Through the participation of our F-35As, (the drills) served as an opportunity to strengthen integrated tactics and the interoperability of fourth and fifth generation fighters with the U.S. side, and further solidify the combat readiness posture," a South Korean F-35A pilot was quoted as saying.
F-35As are fifth-generation fighters that possess advanced radar-evading capabilities as well as better target-detection and precision-strike capabilities than fourth-generation ones, such as the F-16, according to the armed service.
