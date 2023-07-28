Hanmi Science Q2 net profit up 70.2 pct to 23.9 bln won

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 23.9 billion won (US$18.7 million), up 70.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 27.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 15.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 24.1 percent to 315.4 billion won.

