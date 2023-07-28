Doosan Enerbility shifts to black in Q2

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Enerbility Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 262.8 billion won (US$205.8 million), swinging from a loss of 124.5 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 494.7 billion won, up 50.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 18.1 percent to 4.53 trillion won.

