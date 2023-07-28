SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DB HiTek 59,200 UP 400

CJ 63,800 DN 600

LX INT 37,600 UP 1,200

SamsungF&MIns 242,500 DN 2,500

Kogas 24,450 UP 50

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,200 DN 700

Hanwha 30,350 DN 600

SK hynix 128,000 UP 4,000

Youngpoong 561,000 DN 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 37,000 DN 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,800 DN 250

COSMAX 102,700 DN 700

HANATOUR SERVICE 48,250 DN 100

LS ELECTRIC 101,000 UP 5,500

ORION Holdings 13,930 DN 370

KCC 210,000 UP 12,700

SKBP 81,700 DN 2,300

SKNetworks 5,810 DN 50

KIA CORP. 84,200 UP 1,100

Netmarble 48,300 DN 1,000

HanmiPharm 275,000 DN 3,500

SD Biosensor 11,160 DN 1,270

Meritz Financial 48,200 DN 250

BNK Financial Group 6,700 DN 90

DGB Financial Group 7,170 DN 60

emart 75,500 DN 1,400

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY371 00 UP550

KOLMAR KOREA 47,550 UP 300

JB Financial Group 8,580 DN 150

TKG Huchems 21,800 DN 150

PIAM 29,950 DN 200

HANJINKAL 41,900 DN 450

CHONGKUNDANG 79,200 UP 2,600

DoubleUGames 40,200 DN 50

HL MANDO 48,050 UP 150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 784,000 DN 7,000

Doosan Bobcat 56,600 UP 400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,500 UP 5,300

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,700 DN 1,500

HANWHA LIFE 2,345 DN 20

(MORE)