KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB HiTek 59,200 UP 400
CJ 63,800 DN 600
LX INT 37,600 UP 1,200
SamsungF&MIns 242,500 DN 2,500
Kogas 24,450 UP 50
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,200 DN 700
Hanwha 30,350 DN 600
SK hynix 128,000 UP 4,000
Youngpoong 561,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,000 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,800 DN 250
COSMAX 102,700 DN 700
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,250 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 101,000 UP 5,500
ORION Holdings 13,930 DN 370
KCC 210,000 UP 12,700
SKBP 81,700 DN 2,300
SKNetworks 5,810 DN 50
KIA CORP. 84,200 UP 1,100
Netmarble 48,300 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 275,000 DN 3,500
SD Biosensor 11,160 DN 1,270
Meritz Financial 48,200 DN 250
BNK Financial Group 6,700 DN 90
DGB Financial Group 7,170 DN 60
emart 75,500 DN 1,400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY371 00 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 47,550 UP 300
JB Financial Group 8,580 DN 150
TKG Huchems 21,800 DN 150
PIAM 29,950 DN 200
HANJINKAL 41,900 DN 450
CHONGKUNDANG 79,200 UP 2,600
DoubleUGames 40,200 DN 50
HL MANDO 48,050 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 784,000 DN 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 56,600 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,500 UP 5,300
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,700 DN 1,500
HANWHA LIFE 2,345 DN 20
(MORE)
