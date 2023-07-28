KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AMOREPACIFIC 110,800 DN 500
FOOSUNG 12,880 UP 350
SK Innovation 189,500 UP 2,500
CJ CheilJedang 277,500 DN 3,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 80,000 UP 13,400
SamyangFood 117,200 UP 1,200
POONGSAN 38,150 DN 900
KBFinancialGroup 51,100 DN 600
Hansae 18,190 UP 280
CSWIND 73,500 DN 1,500
GKL 13,810 UP 50
KOLON IND 49,900 UP 800
SamsungEng 35,750 UP 1,950
SAMSUNG C&T 102,900 DN 100
PanOcean 4,810 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 28,600 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 18,250 UP 440
LOTTE WELLFOOD 95,000 0
KT 29,700 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16490 0
LOTTE TOUR 9,760 DN 10
LG Uplus 10,090 DN 70
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,100 DN 400
KT&G 83,400 DN 600
Doosan Enerbility 17,480 UP 620
Doosanfc 25,750 UP 1,200
LG Display 13,500 DN 20
SK 150,700 UP 2,300
Hanon Systems 8,520 DN 60
Kangwonland 15,780 DN 230
NAVER 211,000 DN 500
Kakao 50,600 0
NCsoft 273,000 UP 1,500
KIWOOM 98,200 DN 300
Hanwha Ocean 45,200 UP 3,050
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,680 UP 230
K Car 12,500 UP 230
F&F 101,100 DN 1,400
Hanssem 44,600 0
SKSQUARE 45,400 DN 300
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
N. Korea holds military parade to mark armistice anniversary: source
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea stands on 'blood-stained uniforms' of U.N. troops
S. Korea stresses arms trade with N. Korea illegal amid Pyongyang-Moscow defense talks
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary
(LEAD) N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.