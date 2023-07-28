KRAFTON 168,800 DN 1,900

HD HYUNDAI 61,800 UP 900

ORION 111,700 DN 4,400

ILJIN HYSOLUS 25,600 0

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,270 DN 530

BGF Retail 164,200 DN 3,500

SKCHEM 62,100 DN 1,200

HDC-OP 10,130 DN 40

HYOSUNG TNC 334,500 DN 6,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 435,000 UP 5,500

HANILCMT 11,850 UP 160

SKBS 72,200 DN 2,300

WooriFinancialGroup 11,480 DN 660

KakaoBank 25,300 DN 400

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES135 70 0 UP4800

LS 112,400 DN 100

HYBE 258,500 DN 3,000

SK ie technology 102,200 UP 2,700

LG Energy Solution 542,000 UP 2,000

YoulchonChem 34,700 UP 1,400

DL E&C 30,350 DN 200

kakaopay 48,850 DN 1,950

HITEJINRO 20,050 DN 200

Yuhan 69,300 UP 600

SLCORP 37,450 UP 300

CJ LOGISTICS 73,000 DN 700

DOOSAN 87,800 UP 1,100

DL 36,850 DN 350

GCH Corp 13,630 UP 70

LotteChilsung 121,000 DN 1,500

HyundaiMtr 196,800 DN 1,000

AmoreG 27,100 DN 650

POSCO Holdings 619,000 UP 25,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 65,400 DN 1,300

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,850 UP 900

Shinsegae 189,600 DN 2,200

Nongshim 397,500 DN 3,000

SGBC 46,350 UP 1,250

Hyosung 59,000 DN 300

LOTTE 25,350 UP 200

