KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KRAFTON 168,800 DN 1,900
HD HYUNDAI 61,800 UP 900
ORION 111,700 DN 4,400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 25,600 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,270 DN 530
BGF Retail 164,200 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 62,100 DN 1,200
HDC-OP 10,130 DN 40
HYOSUNG TNC 334,500 DN 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 435,000 UP 5,500
HANILCMT 11,850 UP 160
SKBS 72,200 DN 2,300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,480 DN 660
KakaoBank 25,300 DN 400
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES135 70 0 UP4800
LS 112,400 DN 100
HYBE 258,500 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 102,200 UP 2,700
LG Energy Solution 542,000 UP 2,000
YoulchonChem 34,700 UP 1,400
DL E&C 30,350 DN 200
kakaopay 48,850 DN 1,950
HITEJINRO 20,050 DN 200
Yuhan 69,300 UP 600
SLCORP 37,450 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 73,000 DN 700
DOOSAN 87,800 UP 1,100
DL 36,850 DN 350
GCH Corp 13,630 UP 70
LotteChilsung 121,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 196,800 DN 1,000
AmoreG 27,100 DN 650
POSCO Holdings 619,000 UP 25,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,400 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,850 UP 900
Shinsegae 189,600 DN 2,200
Nongshim 397,500 DN 3,000
SGBC 46,350 UP 1,250
Hyosung 59,000 DN 300
LOTTE 25,350 UP 200
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
N. Korea holds military parade to mark armistice anniversary: source
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea stands on 'blood-stained uniforms' of U.N. troops
S. Korea stresses arms trade with N. Korea illegal amid Pyongyang-Moscow defense talks
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary
(LEAD) N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.