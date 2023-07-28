KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COSMOCHEM 52,400 UP 1,900
TaihanElecWire 12,730 UP 170
Hyundai M&F INS 28,950 DN 50
Daesang 16,730 DN 330
Kumyang 134,100 UP 16,100
SKTelecom 45,800 DN 500
KEPCO 19,380 DN 120
HyundaiElev 42,000 UP 550
SamsungSecu 35,500 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 8,230 UP 20
SAMSUNG SDS 122,700 DN 1,900
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,200 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,575 DN 15
Handsome 20,700 DN 500
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp544 00 0
Asiana Airlines 11,000 DN 40
COWAY 42,050 DN 750
LOTTE SHOPPING 69,200 DN 1,200
Youngone Corp 57,700 UP 1,100
IBK 10,380 DN 10
DWEC 4,330 UP 105
KEPCO KPS 33,050 UP 100
LG H&H 418,500 DN 37,000
LGCHEM 650,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 73,900 UP 3,000
ShinhanGroup 34,900 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,450 DN 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,600 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 110,600 DN 6,900
Celltrion 143,800 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 99,300 UP 3,400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,500 DN 1,100
KIH 48,500 DN 350
GS 37,600 DN 600
LIG Nex1 72,600 DN 2,700
Fila Holdings 38,800 0
LG Innotek 266,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 148,900 DN 200
HMM 17,610 UP 130
HYUNDAI WIA 62,100 DN 1,500
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
N. Korea holds military parade to mark armistice anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea stands on 'blood-stained uniforms' of U.N. troops
-
S. Korea stresses arms trade with N. Korea illegal amid Pyongyang-Moscow defense talks
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary
-
(LEAD) N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.