KumhoPetrochem 119,700 DN 600

SKC 94,800 DN 500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,830 DN 50

Mobis 232,500 DN 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 115,500 DN 8,800

S-1 51,200 UP 200

ZINUS 25,100 UP 250

Hanchem 193,300 DN 3,200

DWS 39,600 UP 1,500

DONGSUH 18,090 DN 80

DB INSURANCE 76,500 UP 900

SamsungElec 70,600 DN 1,100

NHIS 9,730 DN 20

GC Corp 110,600 UP 1,400

GS E&C 14,100 UP 140

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 663,000 UP 1,000

KPIC 127,800 DN 1,500

GS Retail 21,050 DN 450

Ottogi 355,000 DN 5,500

HtlShilla 72,300 UP 400

Hanmi Science 32,400 DN 100

SamsungElecMech 144,400 DN 2,400

HDKSOE 123,700 UP 5,200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,650 DN 1,800

MS IND 19,750 UP 60

OCI Holdings 104,100 DN 2,700

KorZinc 490,000 DN 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 8,890 UP 690

HyundaiMipoDock 87,200 UP 3,400

IS DONGSEO 33,050 UP 200

S-Oil 72,900 DN 700

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,160 UP 10

ShinpoongPharm 16,990 DN 1,210

Daewoong 12,920 UP 500

TaekwangInd 590,000 DN 3,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,170 UP 10

KAL 24,550 DN 150

LG Corp. 83,700 DN 1,800

POSCO FUTURE M 510,000 UP 24,000

Boryung 8,190 UP 270

(END)