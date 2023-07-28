KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KumhoPetrochem 119,700 DN 600
SKC 94,800 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,830 DN 50
Mobis 232,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 115,500 DN 8,800
S-1 51,200 UP 200
ZINUS 25,100 UP 250
Hanchem 193,300 DN 3,200
DWS 39,600 UP 1,500
DONGSUH 18,090 DN 80
DB INSURANCE 76,500 UP 900
SamsungElec 70,600 DN 1,100
NHIS 9,730 DN 20
GC Corp 110,600 UP 1,400
GS E&C 14,100 UP 140
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 663,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 127,800 DN 1,500
GS Retail 21,050 DN 450
Ottogi 355,000 DN 5,500
HtlShilla 72,300 UP 400
Hanmi Science 32,400 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 144,400 DN 2,400
HDKSOE 123,700 UP 5,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,650 DN 1,800
MS IND 19,750 UP 60
OCI Holdings 104,100 DN 2,700
KorZinc 490,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,890 UP 690
HyundaiMipoDock 87,200 UP 3,400
IS DONGSEO 33,050 UP 200
S-Oil 72,900 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,160 UP 10
ShinpoongPharm 16,990 DN 1,210
Daewoong 12,920 UP 500
TaekwangInd 590,000 DN 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,170 UP 10
KAL 24,550 DN 150
LG Corp. 83,700 DN 1,800
POSCO FUTURE M 510,000 UP 24,000
Boryung 8,190 UP 270
(END)
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
S. Korea to seek 'substantive' approach in dealing with N. Korea: minister nominee
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
N. Korea holds military parade to mark armistice anniversary: source
S. Korea stresses arms trade with N. Korea illegal amid Pyongyang-Moscow defense talks
(LEAD) N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.