Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DL Holdings remains in red in Q2

All News 15:46 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 89.6 billion won (US$70.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 7.1 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 59 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 17.1 percent to 1.21 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!