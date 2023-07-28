DL Holdings remains in red in Q2

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 89.6 billion won (US$70.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 7.1 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 59 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 17.1 percent to 1.21 trillion won.

