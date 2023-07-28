Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan shifts to profits in Q2

All News 15:57 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 174.2 billion won (US$136.4 million), turning from a loss of 134.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 39.1 percent on-year to 512 billion won. Revenue increased 14 percent to 4.96 trillion won.
