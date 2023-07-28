SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

S. Korea stresses arms trade with N. Korea illegal amid Pyongyang-Moscow defense talks

SEOUL -- Seoul's foreign ministry on Thursday stressed that any form of weapons trade between North Korea and other nations would constitute a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, following high-level defense talks held between Pyongyang and Moscow this week.

According to Russian news agency TASS, North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, held talks in Pyongyang on Wednesday to discuss the strengthening of bilateral defense ties.



(LEAD) S. Korea deplores N.K. missile test at Track 1.5 forum amid Pyongyang's absence

SEOUL -- South Korea has deplored North Korea's ongoing missile provocation at a regional security conference that has served as a venue for dialogue among the members of the six-party talks on Pyongyang's nuclear program, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

At a session of the annual Northeast Asia Cooperation Dialogue (NEACD) held in California on Monday, Chun Young-hee, head of the ministry's Korean Peninsula Peace Regime Bureau, deplored Pyongyang for threatening the international community with its ongoing nuclear and missile development, according to the ministry.

