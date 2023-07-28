Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:07 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

July 24 -- N. Korea invites Chinese delegation as 1st known foreign guests since pandemic

25 -- N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS

N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony

26 -- N.K. leader pays respects to fallen soldiers ahead of Korean War armistice anniv.

27 -- N.K. leader greets Russian, Chinese delegates on occasion of armistice anniversary

N. Korea holds military parade to mark armistice anniversary: source

28 -- N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.

N. Korea suffers economic contraction for 3rd straight year in 2022: BOK report
