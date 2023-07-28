Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung Q2 net income down 92.6 pct to 3.4 bln won

All News 16:16 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 3.4 billion won (US$2.6 million), down 92.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 18.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 35.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 2 percent to 906.5 billion won.
