S. Korean Bond Yields on July 28, 2023
All News 16:34 July 28, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.521 3.506 +1.5
2-year TB 3.675 3.627 +4.8
3-year TB 3.635 3.587 +4.8
10-year TB 3.728 3.637 +9.1
2-year MSB 3.695 3.644 +5.1
3-year CB (AA-) 4.423 4.374 +4.9
(END)
