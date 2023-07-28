Pigs escaping from burning truck cause traffic shutdown
GUNSAN, South Korea, July 28 (Yonhap) -- A truck carrying about 70 pigs caught fire on a local road in the southwestern city of Gunsan on Friday, prompting herds of the livestock to roam and causing a traffic shutdown for a while.
The truck fire occurred at 11:51 a.m. in Gunsan's Impi district and was extinguished about 25 minutes later, the Gunsan Fire Station said, noting there were no casualties.
As the pigs escaped from the burning truck, however, police and firefighters went on a frantic chase to capture the livestock after blocking the road.
The station said all of the pigs appear to have been captured and were scheduled to be put into a replacement vehicle, adding it plans to investigate the cause of the fire.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
N. Korea holds military parade to mark armistice anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea stands on 'blood-stained uniforms' of U.N. troops
-
(LEAD) N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.
-
S. Korea stresses arms trade with N. Korea illegal amid Pyongyang-Moscow defense talks
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader greets Russian, Chinese delegates on occasion of armistice anniversary