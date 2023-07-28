Ukrainian diplomat in Seoul to be summoned over police officer assault incident

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- A Ukrainian diplomat stationed in Seoul will be summoned back home over allegedly assaulting a police officer while intoxicated earlier this week, a diplomatic source said Friday.

On Tuesday, a first secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Seoul tried to enter a bar in the Itaewon area in central Seoul while ignoring a cue, and attempted to hit an employee who had tried to stop the person from entering, according to police officials.

The diplomat allegedly assaulted a police officer who was at the scene. Police subsequently released the person after learning of the diplomatic status.

In light of the incident, the Ukrainian Embassy notified Seoul's foreign ministry that the person in question will be summoned back home in the near future, according to the source.

The embassy on Thursday issued an apology, saying that it is cooperating with South Korean authorities for a "full and impartial" investigation.

"The Embassy would like to express its sincere apologies to the Korean public and anyone involved for any distress or inconvenience caused by the incident," it said.



This file composite image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows a police officer on duty. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)