(LEAD) Ukrainian diplomat in Seoul to be summoned soon over police officer assault incident

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- A Ukrainian diplomat stationed in Seoul will be summoned back home soon over allegedly assaulting a police officer at a bar earlier this week, a spokesperson for Kyiv's foreign ministry said.

On Tuesday, the first secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Seoul attempted to hit an employee who tried to stop the diplomat from entering a bar in the Itaewon area in central Seoul after cutting the queue, according to police officials.

The diplomat, while intoxicated, also allegedly assaulted a police officer who was called to the scene. Police said they released him later after learning of his diplomatic status.

On Thursday, Oleg Nikolenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry, said in a Facebook post the ministry has promptly analyzed all the details of the incident.

The ministry has decided to immediately recall the diplomat from his post and return him to Ukraine, he added.

"All employees of the Ukrainian diplomatic service abroad must strictly adhere to professional and moral ethics, as well as respect the legislation of the countries of their stay," he said.

The embassy issued an apology, saying that it is cooperating with South Korean authorities for a "full and impartial" investigation.

"The Embassy would like to express its sincere apologies to the Korean public and anyone involved for any distress or inconvenience caused by the incident," it said.



