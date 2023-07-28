Hankook & Company Q2 net profit down 63.4 pct to 36.5 bln won
All News 16:58 July 28, 2023
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hankook & Company Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 36.5 billion won (US$28.6 million), down 63.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 44.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 102.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 20.8 percent to 244.5 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
Authorities temporarily suspend suspicious international parcels on safety concerns
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
N. Korea holds military parade to mark armistice anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea stands on 'blood-stained uniforms' of U.N. troops
-
S. Korea stresses arms trade with N. Korea illegal amid Pyongyang-Moscow defense talks
-
(LEAD) N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader greets Russian, Chinese delegates on occasion of armistice anniversary