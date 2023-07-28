Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hankook & Company Q2 net profit down 63.4 pct to 36.5 bln won

All News 16:58 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hankook & Company Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 36.5 billion won (US$28.6 million), down 63.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 44.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 102.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 20.8 percent to 244.5 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!