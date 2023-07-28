Hankook & Company Q2 net profit down 63.4 pct to 36.5 bln won

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hankook & Company Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 36.5 billion won (US$28.6 million), down 63.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 44.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 102.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 20.8 percent to 244.5 billion won.

(END)