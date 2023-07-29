Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 July 29, 2023

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/26 Sunny 60

Incheon 32/26 Cloudy 20

Suwon 34/25 Sunny 60

Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 34/24 Sunny 60

Gangneung 34/26 Sunny 0

Jeonju 35/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 35/25 Cloudy 0

Jeju 34/27 Cloudy 10

Daegu 35/25 Sunny 10

Busan 33/26 Sunny 0

