Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 July 29, 2023
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/26 Sunny 60
Incheon 32/26 Cloudy 20
Suwon 34/25 Sunny 60
Cheongju 36/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 34/24 Sunny 60
Gangneung 34/26 Sunny 0
Jeonju 35/25 Sunny 60
Gwangju 35/25 Cloudy 0
Jeju 34/27 Cloudy 10
Daegu 35/25 Sunny 10
Busan 33/26 Sunny 0
(END)
