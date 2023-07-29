SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 29.



Korean-language dailies

-- Lee Dong-kwan named new chief of state broadcasting watchdog; S. Korea in eye of media control typhoon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- New state broadcasting watchdog chief Lee Dong-kwan says he will 'put forth all-out efforts to restore impartial media' (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Extreme weather' consumes people's dining table, lettuce price soars threefold (Donga Ilbo)

-- Earth boils beyond global warming; world suffering 'cruel summer' (Segye Times)

-- 2023 had hottest July since thermometer was invented (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Teachers protect themselves with insurance amid collapsed teachers' rights (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Let's live like rock; let's live like whitlow grass (Hankyoreh)

-- K-League is my destiny; '12th player' puts everything aside to go to football games (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Semiconductor industry logs triple growth for 2nd consecutive month in 64 months (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Japan braces for exit from monetary loosening policy after 10 yrs (Korea Economic Daily)

