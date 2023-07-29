Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Dong-kwan named new chief of state broadcasting watchdog; S. Korea in eye of media control typhoon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- New state broadcasting watchdog chief Lee Dong-kwan says he will 'put forth all-out efforts to restore impartial media' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Extreme weather' consumes people's dining table, lettuce price soars threefold (Donga Ilbo)
-- Earth boils beyond global warming; world suffering 'cruel summer' (Segye Times)
-- 2023 had hottest July since thermometer was invented (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Teachers protect themselves with insurance amid collapsed teachers' rights (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Let's live like rock; let's live like whitlow grass (Hankyoreh)
-- K-League is my destiny; '12th player' puts everything aside to go to football games (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Semiconductor industry logs triple growth for 2nd consecutive month in 64 months (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan braces for exit from monetary loosening policy after 10 yrs (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
N. Korea says 'no end' to bolstering military power ahead of key anniversary
-
N. Korea revs up festive mood ahead of Victory Day
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
Gov't to ease tax burden for bio, entertainment firms, low-income bracket
-
(LEAD) N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.
-
(LEAD) Multiple warnings go unheeded ahead of deadly underpass flooding: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.
-
(4th LD) N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.