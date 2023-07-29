Jungkook ranks 13th in 2nd week on British chart with 'Seven'

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song, "Seven," remained a strong presence on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the second consecutive week.

According to the latest chart unveiled Friday (British time), the track secured 13th place this week, dropping 10 places from the previous week.

The song also topped global music streaming giant Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global chart for the second week in a row. It spent its 14th consecutive day atop the platform's Daily Top Songs Global chart.

Released July 14, the summery pop song, featuring American female rapper Latto, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 main songs chart earlier this week.

On the latest British chart, South Korean girl group NewJeans rose nine spots to No. 52 this week with its hit single "Cupid," charting for the third consecutive week.

Another K-pop girl group's song, Fifty Fifty's "Cupid," extended its stay on the chart to 18 consecutive weeks, ranking 62nd this week.

