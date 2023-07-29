Number of heatstroke patients surges amid searing heat
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The number of heatstroke patients in South Korea has surged in the past two days, following a heat wave that hit the country after the end of the rainy season.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Saturday, 46 people were diagnosed with heatstroke across the country Wednesday and 62 on Thursday, when a heat wave warning was in place for most parts of the country.
The daily tallies represent a sharp increase from the four cases reported Sunday, the agency said.
Heatstroke is a serious medical condition that can be fatal if not treated immediately. It is caused by the body's inability to cool itself down and can lead to a number of symptoms, including a high fever, headaches, confusion and seizures.
Since the country began monitoring heatstroke on May 20, it had reported 868 patients as of Thursday.
About 26.2 percent, or 227, of the total were elderly citizens aged 65 and above.
The KDCA recommended that people take precautions against heatstroke, such as staying indoors if possible and wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and wide-brimmed hats if they have to go outside.
They were also advised to avoid outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, which is typically from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
N. Korea says 'no end' to bolstering military power ahead of key anniversary
-
N. Korea revs up festive mood ahead of Victory Day
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
(4th LD) N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.
-
(LEAD) Ukrainian diplomat in Seoul to be summoned soon over police officer assault incident
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.
-
(LEAD) Multiple warnings go unheeded ahead of deadly underpass flooding: gov't