3.5 magnitude quake strikes North Jeolla Province: weather agency
All News 19:18 July 29, 2023
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck areas 18 kilometers north of Jangsu, 216 km south of Seoul, on Saturday, South Korea's weather agency reported.
The quake occurred in the region in North Jeolla Province at 7:07 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The KMA initially reported the earthquake was a magnitude 4.1 but shortly revised it down.
(END)
