S. Korea reports suspected avian influenza case in cats
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- A suspected avian influenza (AI) case was reported from a cat at an animal shelter in southern Seoul, authorities said Saturday.
It will take roughly two or three days to find out if the infection was highly pathogenic, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Earlier this week, two cats at an animal shelter in central Seoul were confirmed to have been infected with a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain, marking the first infections of the virus in mammals in seven years.
There has not been a human AI infection through cats or other mammals.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
N. Korea says 'no end' to bolstering military power ahead of key anniversary
-
N. Korea revs up festive mood ahead of Victory Day
-
(URGENT) BTS member Jungkook's solo single 'Seven' tops Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for devising guidelines to protect teachers' rights
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea invites Russian delegation to Victory Day ceremony
-
N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary
-
(LEAD) S. Korea 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed Dokdo claim in defense white paper
-
Teachers hold large-scale rally in central Seoul
-
(4th LD) N. Korea showcases drones, ICBMs at military parade on armistice anniv.
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint anti-submarine drills involving nuclear-powered sub
-
(2nd LD) Biden to host trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders at Camp David next month: White House