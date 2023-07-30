Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 30, 2023

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/26 Sunny 60

Incheon 33/26 Sunny 60

Suwon 34/25 Sunny 60

Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 35/24 Sunny 70

Gangneung 35/26 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 10

Jeju 33/26 Sunny 60

Daegu 35/25 Sunny 0

Busan 32/26 Sunny 0

(END)

