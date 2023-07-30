Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 30, 2023
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/26 Sunny 60
Incheon 33/26 Sunny 60
Suwon 34/25 Sunny 60
Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 35/24 Sunny 70
Gangneung 35/26 Sunny 0
Jeonju 34/25 Sunny 60
Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 10
Jeju 33/26 Sunny 60
Daegu 35/25 Sunny 0
Busan 32/26 Sunny 0
(END)
