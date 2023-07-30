N. Korea registers 7 judokas for Asian Games

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has registered seven judokas to compete in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the roster showed Sunday.

The North's planned participation in the Sept. 23-Oct. 8 event marks its first registration in a major international sporting event since the 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games. North Korea has skipped key sporting events as it imposed strict restrictions and closed its border over the pandemic.

North Korea will send three judokas for the men's division -- Chae Kwang-jin, Ri Kum-song and Kim Chol-gwang -- and four for the women's division -- Jon Su-song, Kim Won-kum, Mun Song-hui and Kim Gyong-ran, according to the roster obtained by Yonhap News Agency.



This file photo from the website of the International Judo Federation shows North Korean judoka Kim Chol-gwang. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)

All seven judokas are in their 20s, and most of them are young novices in international sporting events, with the exception of Kim Chol-gwang, who has won silver and bronze in competitions hosted by the International Judo Federation.

Chae and Ri, who will respectively compete in the men's 60- and 66-kilogram divisions, have competed in junior world competitions. Jon, who will compete in the women's 48-kilogram division, is another judoka who has competed in an international junior race.

A South Korean official with knowledge on the matter confirmed that North Korea has finalized its roster for the Asian Games and the seven judokas will compete unless unforeseen events occur.

North Korea is expected to dispatch athletes to compete in other categories, such as football, women's volleyball and wrestling.



This file photo from the website of the International Judo Federation shows North Korean judoka Jon Su-song. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)